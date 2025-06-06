Eid celebrations in Darnall will be tinged with sadness today following the death of a 16-year-old boy that has sparked a murder investigation.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abdullah ‘Abdul’ Yaha Al-Zaidy was killed on Staniforth Road, Darnall, at around 4.50pm on Wednesday in a collision involving a grey Audi and an electric bike.

Floral tributes left at the scene of the crash. | William Lailey / SWNS

Abdul had been reportedly walking to a local shop to meet his father before going to eat together when the crash took place, and has been described as an “entirely innocent bystander.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man, aged 20, was arrested in Kent on suspicion of murder on Thursday, and three others remained in custody as of South Yorkshire Police’s last update on June 5.

They are a 45-year-old woman and two men, aged 26 and 46, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

It comes as communities in Darnall and across Sheffield are preparing to celebrate Eid today and this weekend, which will now be marked with incredibly sadness for many families.

A boy, 16, who died in a collision on Staniforth Road, Darnall, has been named | NW

Eyewitness and former Sheffield councillor Mazher Iqbal, who helped provide CPR after the crash, told reporters yesterday: "He's a young man and I see him every day at the shop. I just feel for the family. We have the celebration of Eid tomorrow (Friday) and his family will be mourning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've never experienced anything like it. When I saw him I was shocked.

"It was really sad we couldn't save him.”

Abdullah was named publicly by independent councillor for Darnall and Tinsley, Qais Al-Ahdal, who posted in a community WhatsApp group: “Abdullah Yaha Al-Zaidy, 16yrs old, hit by the car yesterday while peacefully walking on the pavement has passed away. This could've been any of us in Darnall.”

The rider of the electric bike involved in the crash, an 18-year-old man, suffered serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

He remains in hospital.