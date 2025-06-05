A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the tragic death of a 16 year old in Darnall last night.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a 20-year-old man has been arrested in Kent and is currently in custody.

And another three have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender following the incident which saw police close Staniforth Road last night as officers investigated a collision involving a car, electric motorcycles and a pedestrian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said in a statement this afternoon: “Today (5 June) a 20-year-old man in Kent has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

Police on Staniforth Road, Darnall, after a horror crash which claimed the life of a 16-year-old, who has been named locally as Abdullah Yaha Al-Zaidy. | Charley Atkins

“Three people, a 45-year-old woman and two men aged 26 and 46, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three remain in custody.”

They added: “Following a serious incident in Darnall, detectives have been working around the clock and have four people in custody as the inquiry progresses.

“Yesterday, Wednesday 4 June, shortly after 4.50pm, we were called to reports of a collision on Staniforth Road in Darnall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is understood that a grey Audi drove towards three electric bikes, colliding with one rider.

“As the car continued to travel following the collision with the electric bike, it further collided with a pedestrian. The driver of the Audi failed to stop at the scene.

“Emergency services attended the pedestrian, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to hospital. Sadly, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he died as a result of his injuries.”

The boy's family has been informed and is being supported by police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rider of the electric bike, an 18-year-old man suffered serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening. He remains in hospital.

Staniforth Road | Charley Atkins

Senior Investigating Officer in the case, Detective Chief Inspector Benjamin Wood, said: "This is a tragic incident in which an entirely innocent bystander, who was going about his daily business, has sadly lost his life. Our thoughts are with the boy's loved ones, and we remain focused on securing justice for them.

"We know that this incident will have caused concern in the local community, and we have a team of detectives working at pace to piece together the circumstances which unfolded.

"We're aware of footage being shared online and I'd like to reiterate our message to the public to withhold from speculating or circulating videos which may cause distress to the boy's family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you have any footage, imagery or information that may help our investigation then please share this directly with us – it may form an important part of our enquiries. We are also keen to hear from the riders of two electric bikes who were in the area at the time of the incident.”

Video footage can be submitted to police on https://orlo.uk/mgS7H

If you have any information, or may have witnessed the incident, call 101 or report it to police online, quoting incident number 630 of 4 June 2025.

You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via https://orlo.uk/Wsxq1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad