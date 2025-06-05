Police are asking the public not to speculate on videos shared online of the fatal crash in Staniforth Road yesterday afternoon.

A manhunt is underway today to find the driver of a grey Audi that failed to stop following a collision with an e-bike and a pedestrian at around 4.50pm on Wednesday, June 4.

Tragically, the pedestrian - a 16-year-old boy - died in hospital yesterday.

However, in the hours since the horrific incident, videos and CCTV of the incident have been shared online leading to rampant speculation about the case.

Today, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles, of South Yorkshire Police, has urged the public to bear the young victim’s family in mind before seeking out, sharing or commenting on the material online.

DCI Knowles said: “We are aware of speculation being shared online, as well as footage of the incident, and we ask members of the public to withhold from speculating or sharing footage which may cause distress to the boy’s family.

“If you have any footage, imagery or information that may assist our investigation then please share this with us – it may form an important part of our investigation.”

In the latest statement from South Yorkshire Police at 1am today, the driver was said to be still at large.

Meanwhile, a man and a woman, both in their forties, were arrested on Wednesday night on suspicion of assisting an offender. They are currently in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or through their online form, quoting incident number 630 of June 4, 2025.