A boy, aged 16, died after a horror crash in Sheffield yesterday afternoon.

The teenager was walking along Staniforth Road, Darnall, at around 4.50pm when he was invlved in a collision with an electric bike and a grey Audi.

The Audi failed to stop - triggering a manhunt.

Police at the scene of a fatal collision on Staniforth Road, Darnall | Charley Atkins

Emergency services raced to the scene and found a pedestrian critically injured and the 18-year-old rider of the E-bike seriously hurt.

Both casualties were taken to hospital but despite the best efforts of medics the young pedestrian could not be saved.

The E-bike rider remains in hospital this morning.

As of 1am today, the driver of the Audi involved in the crash had not been tracked down.

A man and woman in their forties were arrested last night on suspicion of assisting an offender. They remain in police custody.

Police on Staniforth Road, Darnall, after a horror crash which claimed the life of a 16-year-old | Charley Atkins

Police have spent the night at the crash scene, which remains cordoned off and under police guard.

Staniforth Road | Charley Atkins

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles said: “We know that this incident will have caused significant concern in the local community, and our thoughts are with the boys loved ones following this tragic incident.

“Our investigation into what happened is continuing at pace and we currently have a scene in place on Staniforth Road as we continue to piece together the circumstances.

“We are aware of speculation being shared online, as well as footage of the incident, and we ask members of the public to withhold from speculating or sharing footage which may cause distress to the boy’s family.

“If you have any footage, imagery or information that may assist our investigation then please share this with us – it may form an important part of our investigation.”

If you have any information, or may have witnessed the incident, call 101 or report it online, quoting incident number 630 of June 4,2025.

If you have information but would prefer to remain totally anonymously, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.