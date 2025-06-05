A Sheffield community is reeling this morning following a devastating fatal crash that claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy - here’s everything we know so far.

Staniforth Road near the junction with Shirland Lane is teeming with police this morning (June 5) following the incident at around 4.50pm on Tuesday, June 5.

Staniforth Road | Charley Atkins

- A 16-year-old boy has died following a serious road traffic collision in Sheffield on Tuesday afternoon.

- The incident occurred at approximately 4.50pm on Staniforth Road in the Darnall area, where the teenager, who was walking at the time, was involved in a collision with an electric bike and a grey Audi.

- It is believed the Audi was travelling west on Staniforth Road in the direction of Attercliffe Road at the time of the crash.

- The Audi failed to stop and a manhunt is underway.

Police on Staniforth Road, Darnall, after a horror crash which claimed the life of a 16-year-old | Charley Atkins

- In the latest statement from South Yorkshire Police at 1am today, the driver was said to be still at large.

- Videos and photos shared online of the crash show severe damage to the driver’s side of the Audi.

- Emergency services attended the scene and found the 16-year-old pedestrian critically injured. An 18-year-old rider of an electric bike also sustained serious injuries.

- An air ambulance landed nearby.

- Both casualties were taken to hospital, however, the 16-year-old was later pronounced dead.

- The young victim has not yet been named by police.

- The E-bike rider remains in hospital.

- Meanwhile, a man and a woman, both in their forties, were arrested on Tuesday night on suspicion of assisting an offender. They are currently in police custody.

- Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 630 of June 4, 2025.

- A statement from Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles reads: “We know that this incident will have caused significant concern in the local community, and tonight our thoughts are with the boys loved ones following this tragic incident.

“Our investigation into what happened is continuing at pace and we currently have a scene in place on Staniforth Road as we continue to piece together the circumstances.

“We are aware of speculation being shared online, as well as footage of the incident, and we ask members of the public to withhold from speculating or sharing footage which may cause distress to the boy’s family. If you have any footage, imagery or information that may assist our investigation then please share this with us – it may form an important part of our investigation.

”If you have any information, or may have witnessed the incident, please call 101 or report it to us online, quoting incident number 630 of June 4, 2025. You can report online here: https://orlo.uk/VEf1l

“If you have information but would prefer to remain totally anonymously, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.“