Staniforth Road attack Sheffield: Young man reportedly dies following serious assault in Darnall
A 23-year-old man who was left in a critical condition following a serious assault in Sheffield on Saturday has reportedly died.
Staniforth Road was closed for several hours on Saturday, June 8 after a violent incident at around 4.36pm, which residents said appeared to be outside a restaurant and saw a young man suffer serious head injuries.
Now, community groups in Sheffield say the man - named locally as Hamza Mohammed, 23 - has died in hospital.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted by The Star.
Friends, family and community members are expected to gather at the mosque on Bodmin Street frm 11am today to remember the young man.
Police continue to appeal for anyone with information over the incident on Saturday to come forward, including anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist them with their enquiries.
Detectives investigating the incident have not yet released any details of any arrests.
Anyone with information can contact police online on www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime or via 101. Please quote incident number 609 of 8 June 2024 when you get in touch.
CCTV and Dashcam footage can be submitted to [email protected].
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete an anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
