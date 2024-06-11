Noisy neighbours have sparked hundreds of complaints across Sheffield, with everything from barking dogs and DIY to shouting and loud music shattering the peace.

Now The Star can reveal the streets with the most noise complaints and the reasons for those complaints.

A Freedom of Information request by the paper shows Sheffield City Council received a total of 2,287 complaints about noise last year. It’s important to note that figure could include several different complaints about the same noise nuisance.

The council issued 208 Section 80 (Stat Nuisance) notices relating to noise under the Environmental Protection Act 1990, requiring those responsible to reduce, mitigate or end the disturbance.

The number of noise complaints was down significantly from the 2,636 received by the council last year, though in 2022, just 51 noise abatement notices were issued.

Anyone failing to comply with a noise abatement notice could end up in court and face a hefty fine or the confiscation of equipment.

Below are the 16 streets across Sheffield on which the most noise complaints were made during 2023, from lowest to highest, and the reasons for those complaints.

North Hill Road - 5 On North Hill Road, in Southey Green, Sheffield, there were five complaints about noise during 2023. The reasons included animal noise, generator noise and banging.

Skelton Lane - 6 On Skelton Lane, in Woodhouse, Sheffield, there were six noise complaints during 2023. The reasons given included loud music (3) and barking dogs (2)

Musgrave Road - 6 On Musgrave Road, in Shirecliffe, Sheffield, there were six complaints about noise during 2023. The reasons included loud music (5) and banging pipes (1).

Greystones Road - 6 On Greystones Road, Sheffield, there were six complaints about noise during 2023. The reasons included radio noise (4), slamming doors and shouting and screaming.