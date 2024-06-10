Unemployment in Sheffield is relatively low compared with other major UK cities, according to the latest figures from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

The percentage of working age adults across Sheffield receiving Jobseekers Allowance (JSA) or Universal Credit for unemployment stood at 4.31 in March 2024.

That’s lower than Manchester (6.21%), Birmingham (8.89%) and Leeds (4.53%), though it is slightly higher than Newcastle (4.13%).

Unemployment rates within Sheffield vary hugely by neighbourhood, from as little as 0.56 per cent to well over 10 per cent.

To claim benefits, applicants have to either be; disabled or chronically ill, and able to work; disabled or chronically ill, and unable to work; unemployed as well as searching for a job/ attending regular job centre meetings; or in work but receiving low income.

Below are the 15 areas of Sheffield with the highest unemployment rates as of March 2024, the latest date for which localised figures are available, according to data from the DWP shared on the Sheffield Local Insight website.