Police closed part of Staniforth Road for several hours while officers carried out investigations

A man who was attacked in Darnall on Saturday afternoon is now in a critical condition in hospital, say police.

Staniforth Road was closed for several hours yesterday after South Yorkshire Police were sent to the scene, after an incident which residents said appeared to be outside a restaurant.

Now officers investigating the attack have confirmed how seriously the victim, a 23-year-old man, was injured.

Police on the scene after a section of Staniforth Road was closed on Saturday night. Photo: Paul Atkin

The said in a statement: “We were called by the ambulance service yesterday (8 June) at 4.36pm to reports of a serious assault on Staniforth Road, in the Darnall area of Sheffield.

“A 23-year-old man was assaulted and suffered serious head injuries. The 23-year-old was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

“Staniforth Road was closed for a short period of time yesterday while officers conducted their work and has since reopened.

“An investigation is underway and a team of officers are carrying out a number of extensive enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident.”

They added neighbourhood police officers would be carrying out patrols in the area over the coming days, and are encouraging anyone with concerns to stop and talk to officers who are there to support the local community.

Police are also appealing for anyone with information to come forward. They want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or has CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist them with their enquiries.

Anyone with information can contact police online on www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime or via 101. Please quote incident number 609 of 8 June 2024 when you get in touch.

CCTV and Dashcam footage can be submitted to [email protected].

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete an anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Residents last night told The Star that they had seen around five ambulances on the scene last night.

More than a dozen police officers were there, along with around a dozen police vehicles.