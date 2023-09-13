News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Stabbing near Sheffield Town Hall: Police provide update on boy's condition and arrests

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 13th Sep 2023, 14:15 BST
Police have provided an update on the condition of a boy who was stabbed in the neck near Sheffield Town Hall on Tuesday.

Officers say that the boy is in a stable condition, and are continuing their investigation into the incident, which saw the Town Hall cordoned off with police tape while officers went about their enquiries.

In a statement issued to The Star this afternoon, South Yorkshire Police said: "The boy is in a stable condition and his injuries are not deemed life threatening. It is believed that the boy was with friends at the time of the incident and investigations are ongoing to understand the wider circumstances of what happened.

"No arrests have been made at this time."

The police cordon in place outside Sheffield Town Hall on TuesdayThe police cordon in place outside Sheffield Town Hall on Tuesday
Police were seen next to the Town Hall yesterday afternoon following the incident, with blue police tape in place for hours as investigations were carried out. Police cars were also on the scene, as well as uniformed officers standing guard over the scene. One patrol car could be seen parked next to the old fashioned police box on Surrey Street, while another was parked at Leopold Street, on the other side of the top of Fargate.

Police later disclosed details of what had happened, issuing a statement last night revealing that a 14-year-old boy had suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in the neck near the town hall.

The teenager was taken to Sheffield Children's Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Insp Josh Setterfield said last night that he understood how incidents such as last night's caused concern for communities. and said he wanted to reassure people that police were working quickly and efficiently to understand who caused an injury to a boy, and why.

Anyone with information they believe can assist police with our enquiries is asked to report online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 657 of 12 September 2023 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

