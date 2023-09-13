Police have provided an update on the condition of a boy who was stabbed near Sheffield Town Hall

Police have provided an update on the condition of a boy who was stabbed in the neck near Sheffield Town Hall on Tuesday.

Officers say that the boy is in a stable condition, and are continuing their investigation into the incident, which saw the Town Hall cordoned off with police tape while officers went about their enquiries.

In a statement issued to The Star this afternoon, South Yorkshire Police said: "The boy is in a stable condition and his injuries are not deemed life threatening. It is believed that the boy was with friends at the time of the incident and investigations are ongoing to understand the wider circumstances of what happened.

"No arrests have been made at this time."

The police cordon in place outside Sheffield Town Hall on Tuesday

Police were seen next to the Town Hall yesterday afternoon following the incident, with blue police tape in place for hours as investigations were carried out. Police cars were also on the scene, as well as uniformed officers standing guard over the scene. One patrol car could be seen parked next to the old fashioned police box on Surrey Street, while another was parked at Leopold Street, on the other side of the top of Fargate.

Police later disclosed details of what had happened, issuing a statement last night revealing that a 14-year-old boy had suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in the neck near the town hall.

The teenager was taken to Sheffield Children's Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Insp Josh Setterfield said last night that he understood how incidents such as last night's caused concern for communities. and said he wanted to reassure people that police were working quickly and efficiently to understand who caused an injury to a boy, and why.