A boy, 14, was stabbed in his neck in broad daylight

Detectives in Sheffield are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a shocking knife attack in which a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in his neck in broad daylight.

The teen was attacked on Norfolk Street, close to the Town Hall in Sheffield city centre, at around 4.20pm yesterday.

Police have described his injuries as serious, but said they are not believed to be life threatening.

The stabbing was met with horror by concerned members of the public.

Posting on South Yorkshire Police's Facebook page, Jackie South said: "Hope he makes a speedy recovery. God only knows what this city is getting like, so frightening!"

Evonne Duty added: "What is wrong with people? So young, every parent's worst nightmare. Eishing the young man a speedy recovery."

Susan Millwood asked: "Are there any officers deployed to keep us safe on the streets? It’s getting worse throughout South Yorkshire."

Caron Lesley Hayward replied: "Every warranted officer is there to keep people safe but they can't be everywhere "just incase" because there just aren't the resources to do it anymore. Saying that, it's not the lack of a visible deterrent that's the issue, it's the number of fools who think it's socially acceptable to carry and use a weapon."

Nathan Hulley posted: "What is Sheffield coming to, hope the 14-year-old boy makes a speedy recovery."

Inspector Josh Setterfield said: “We understand how incidents of this nature cause concern for our communities, and I want to reassure you that we are working quickly and efficiently to understand who caused an injury to a boy, and why."