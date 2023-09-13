Watch more videos on Shots!

Police have launched an arson investigation after a building went up in flames on Penistone Road in the early hours of this morning.

Four fire engines from three different fire stations were went to the building close to Dixon Street, near Neepsend, shortly after 3.30am. Video which has appeared online shows crews on the scene, with flames leaping from what appears to be an upstairs window.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said four fire crews from the city's Central, Rivelin and Parkway fire stations were called out to what they described as derelict building on fire at 2.35am, adding they believed it to have been started deliberately. The crews left the scene more than two hours later at 4.55am.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed they are investigating the blaze, at the former Rutland House student hall of residence, which was closed in 2018.

The former Rutland House hall of residence on Penistone Road. PIcture: Google steetview

The force told The Star in a statement: "We’re aware of reports of a fire at a derelict building on Penistone Road in the early hours of this morning (13 September) at around 2.30am. It is believed the cause of the fire may be arson and therefore enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with information which could assist our officers, can contact us online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 70 of 13 September when you get in touch.

