Boy suffers serious neck injuries in stabbing outside Sheffield Town Hall

A 14-year-old was knifed in broad daylight in the city centre

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 12th Sep 2023, 17:43 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 20:31 BST
A 14-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in the neck near Sheffield Town Hall this afternoon.

The teenager was rushed to hospital after emergency services were called at 4.20pm today, Tuesday September 12. Police say his wounds are serious but not believed to be life-threatening. It comes after three men were stabbed on Carver Street in the early hours of Saturday.

Police have cordoned off Sheffield Town Hall. Picture: David Kessen, National World
Police have cordoned off Sheffield Town Hall. Picture: David Kessen, National World
Insp Josh Setterfield said he understood how “incidents of this nature” caused concern for communities.

He added: “I want to reassure you that we are working quickly and efficiently to understand who caused an injury to a boy, and why.”

The Town Hall and the area around it were cordoned off this afternoon. Three police officers stood guard at the front and several lines of blue-and-white tape kept people away from the entrance. A marked police patrol car was parked by the old police box on Surrey Street. Another was parked on Leopold Street.

Police have cordoned off Sheffield Town Hall. Picture: David Kessen, National WorldPolice have cordoned off Sheffield Town Hall. Picture: David Kessen, National World
Police have cordoned off Sheffield Town Hall. Picture: David Kessen, National World

Insp Setterfield added: “Anyone with information they believe can assist us with our enquiries is asked to report online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 657 of 12 September 2023.”

Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

