Police were called to break up a riotous flat party on Halloween in Sheffield after a 16-year-old girl was found injured in the street.

Videos are circulating online reportedly showing how an out-of-control party left an apartment trashed and spilled onto the street in St Mary’s Road on Halloween night (October 31).

Police were reportedly called to break up a riotous flat party at the Jet Centro building on St Mary's Road on Halloween, after they were alerted by Yorkshire Ambulance Service that a 16-year-old girl had been allegedly assaulted inside the property. | Google Maps

Unconfirmed reports claim the party was centred on a flat in the Jet Centro building that was rented out through Airbnb and involved as many as 25 people.

Clips show windows at the flat being smashed, extensive damage to a hallway inside the flat’s building, and a large crowd in St Mary’s Road after seemingly being ordered out by police officers.

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed their involvement, and say the force was first alerted after Yorkshire Ambulance Service treated a 16-year-old girl who was allegedly assaulted inside the property.

A spokesperson for SYP said: “At 10.38pm on October 31, we were called by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service to reports of a girl with injuries on St Mary’s Road, in Sheffield.

“It is reported that inside a property on St Mary’s Road, a 16-year-old girl was assaulted suffering minor injuries.

“Officers attended and the girl was taken to hospital for treatment.

“We received further reports of a disturbance at the same property. It is reported a large group of people had caused damage to a flat. Officers attended and the crowd of people dispersed from the property.

“No injuries have been reported.

“Enquiries are ongoing into both incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 or online, quoting incident number 1.257 of October 31, 2025.”