Sheffield developments: Photos show fire damage to heritage building in £50m homes plan
Aerial pictures show what is left of the roof at Fulwood House, which went up in flames in what is believed to have been an arson attack in July.
They are in a report by Mason Clark Associates, which was commissioned by Elite Property Consultants on behalf of Expresso Property Ltd.
Expresso Properties has submitted a planning application to demolish an eight-storey office and build 15 houses and 52 flats on the former NHS Sheffield Health And Social Care site on Old Fulwood Road which has been empty since 2023.
Fulwood House, built in 1911, was set to be converted into flats as part of the scheme.
The Mason Clark report states 75 per cent of the pitched timber roof construction has collapsed or partially collapsed.
And three of the four dormer windows to the south side of the roof have collapsed and are now resting on the second-floor.
In late July, The Star reported that directors of the Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust were looking at the most cost-effective way to demolish the house.
The complex overlooks the Mayfield Valley, is on the boundary of Fulwood Conservation Area and is almost surrounded by green belt.
Some 166 objections have been submitted over the appearance of the proposed estate and loss of trees and green space.