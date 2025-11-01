New figures reveal number of major crimes reported in South Yorkshire - and how they compare to previous years
The figures for the South Yorkshire Police force area have been recently released by the Office of National Statistics (ONS), and cover the time period in the year running from July 2024, through to June 2025.
The data features 24 different crime categories, and include the most serious of offences such as killings, which is termed as “homicide” by the ONS, firearm offences and sexual offences.
South Yorkshire crime figures for July 2024 - June 2025
Violence against the person: 53,086
Homicide: 8
Firearm offences: 168
Selected serious offences involving a knife: 1,457
Death or serious injury - unlawful driving: 9
Violence with injury: 15,123
Violence without injury: 19,029
Stalking and harassment: 18,783
Sexual offences: 4,719
Robbery: 2,044
Theft offences: 50,500
Burglary: 10,527
Residential burglary: 8,041
Non-residential burglary: 2,486
Vehicle offences: 12,128
Theft from the person: 1,096
Bicycle theft: 865
Shoplifting: 14,998
Other theft offences: 10,886
Criminal damage and arson: 15,573
Drug offences: 5,042
Possession of weapons offences: 2,086
Public order offences: 14,201
Miscellaneous crimes: 5,008
It has also been possible to compare the crime figures for the year to June 2025 with the same period in previous years. With the exception of six crime categories including sexual offences and drug offences there have been notable decreases in the number of crimes reported in South Yorkshire, when compared with both the year to June 2024 and the year to June 2023.
Commenting on the figures, Deputy South Yorkshire Mayor for Policing and Crime, Kilvinder Vigurs, said: “These reductions are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our officers and partners across South Yorkshire. Tackling serious violence and burglary remains a top priority and we are encouraged by the progress made.
“However, we know there is more to do, and we remain committed to building safer communities through proactive policing and strong local partnerships.”
Comparison of South Yorkshire crime rates over the past two years
Crime reports from year ending June 2024, compared with the same period to the year ending June 2025
During this period, there was a decrease in the vast majority of crime categories, most notably for homicide, with a decrease of 55 per cent; 50 per cent fall in death or serious injury - unlawful driving offences and firearm offences with a 38 per cent decrease.
Crime reports only increased in six areas, with the most significant rises being: sexual offences, with a rise of 14 per cent - and a 13 per cent increase in drug offences.
A full data table, with categories with crime report increases highlighted in bold, can be found below.
|Offence type
|Number of offences: July 2023 to June 2024
|Number of offences: July 2024 to June 2025
|% change
|Violence against the person
|53,428
|53,086
|-6.40
|Homicide
|18
|8
|-55.55
|Firearm offences
|273
|168
|-38.46
|Selected serious offences involving a knife
|1,492
|1,457
|-2.34
|Death or serious injury - unlawful driving
|18
|9
|-50
|Violence with injury
|15,580
|15,123
|-2.93
|Violence without injury
|19,029
|19,898
|+4.56
|Stalking and harassment
|18,783
|18,048
|-3.91
|Sexual offences
|4,719
|5,420
|+14.85
|Robbery
|2,044
|1,944
|-4.89
|Theft offences
|50,500
|46,217
|-8.48
|Burglary
|10,527
|9,332
|-11.35
|Residential burglary
|8,041
|7,165
|-10.89
|Non-residential burglary
|2,486
|2,167
|-12.83
|Vehicle offences
|12,128
|11,249
|-7.24
|Theft from the person
|1,096
|1,140
|+4.01
|Bicycle theft
|865
|828
|-4.27
|Shoplifting
|14,998
|14,279
|-4.79
|Other theft offences
|10,886
|9,389
|-13.75
|Criminal damage and arson
|15,573
|14,416
|-7.42
|Drug offences
|5,042
|5,710
|+13.24
|Possession of weapons offences
|2,086
|2,130
|+2.10
|Public order offences
|14,201
|13,387
|-5.73
|Miscellaneous crimes
|5,008
|5,446
|+8.74
Crime reports from year ending June 2023, compared with the same period to the year ending June 2025
The comparison with this set of data also reveals a drop in the number of crime reports in most areas.
The crime categories which saw the most significant decrease were once again homicide; death or serious injury - unlawful driving and firearm offences, with a decrease of 52 per cent; 51 per cent and 47 per cent, respectively.
Crime rates rose in just six areas, with the most noteable rises in drug offences, with a 29 per cent rise; sexual offences with a 16 per cent rise and shoplifting with a 24 per cent increase.
A full data table, with categories with crime report increases highlighted in bold, can be found below.
|Offence type
|Number of offences: July 2022 to June 2023
|Number of offences: July 2024 to June 2025
|% change
|Violence against the person
|57,534
|53,086
|-7.73
|Homicide
|17
|8
|-52.94
|Firearm offences
|349
|168
|-51.86
|Selected serious offences involving a knife
|1,618
|1,457
|-9.95
|Death or serious injury - unlawful driving
|17
|9
|-47.05
|Violence with injury
|16,643
|15,123
|-9.13
|Violence without injury
|20,494
|19,898
|-2.90
|Stalking and harassment
|20,363
|18,048
|-11.36
|Sexual offences
|4,661
|5,420
|+16.28
|Robbery
|1,941
|1,944
|+0.15
|Theft offences
|49,865
|46,217
|-7.31
|Burglary
|11,497
|9,332
|-18.83
|Residential burglary
|8,684
|7,165
|-17.60
|Non-residential burglary
|2,813
|2,167
|-22.96
|Vehicle offences
|13,065
|11,249
|-13.89
|Theft from the person
|1,090
|1,140
|+4.58
|Bicycle theft
|932
|828
|-11.15
|Shoplifting
|11,432
|14,279
|+24.90
|Other theft offences
|11,849
|9,389
|-20.76
|Criminal damage and arson
|17,415
|14,416
|-17.22
|Drug offences
|4,396
|5,710
|+29.89
|Possession of weapons offences
|2,094
|2,130
|+1.71
|Public order offences
|17,415
|13,387
|-23.12
|Miscellaneous crimes
|5,364
|5,446
|+1.52
Anyone wishing to report a crime should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
You can also pass information anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers. Call them on the freephone number 0800 555 111 or fill out a secure form on the Crimestoppers website.
No one will know you have contacted them and your details will remain confidential.
Always call 999 in an emergency.