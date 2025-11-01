The number of major crimes reported in South Yorkshire has been revealed in newly-released data for the county, which also details how offence rates compare with previous years.

The figures for the South Yorkshire Police force area have been recently released by the Office of National Statistics (ONS), and cover the time period in the year running from July 2024, through to June 2025.

The data features 24 different crime categories, and include the most serious of offences such as killings, which is termed as “homicide” by the ONS, firearm offences and sexual offences.

| Adobe

South Yorkshire crime figures for July 2024 - June 2025

Violence against the person: 53,086

Homicide: 8

Firearm offences: 168

Selected serious offences involving a knife: 1,457

Death or serious injury - unlawful driving: 9

Violence with injury: 15,123

Violence without injury: 19,029

Stalking and harassment: 18,783

Sexual offences: 4,719

Robbery: 2,044

Theft offences: 50,500

Burglary: 10,527

Residential burglary: 8,041

Non-residential burglary: 2,486

Vehicle offences: 12,128

Theft from the person: 1,096

Bicycle theft: 865

Shoplifting: 14,998

Other theft offences: 10,886

Criminal damage and arson: 15,573

Drug offences: 5,042

Possession of weapons offences: 2,086

Public order offences: 14,201

Miscellaneous crimes: 5,008

It has also been possible to compare the crime figures for the year to June 2025 with the same period in previous years. With the exception of six crime categories including sexual offences and drug offences there have been notable decreases in the number of crimes reported in South Yorkshire, when compared with both the year to June 2024 and the year to June 2023.

Commenting on the figures, Deputy South Yorkshire Mayor for Policing and Crime, Kilvinder Vigurs, said: “These reductions are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our officers and partners across South Yorkshire. Tackling serious violence and burglary remains a top priority and we are encouraged by the progress made.

“However, we know there is more to do, and we remain committed to building safer communities through proactive policing and strong local partnerships.”

Comparison of South Yorkshire crime rates over the past two years

Crime reports from year ending June 2024, compared with the same period to the year ending June 2025

During this period, there was a decrease in the vast majority of crime categories, most notably for homicide, with a decrease of 55 per cent; 50 per cent fall in death or serious injury - unlawful driving offences and firearm offences with a 38 per cent decrease.

Crime reports from year ending June 2024, compared with the same period to the year ending June 2025 | Adobe

Crime reports only increased in six areas, with the most significant rises being: sexual offences, with a rise of 14 per cent - and a 13 per cent increase in drug offences.

A full data table, with categories with crime report increases highlighted in bold, can be found below.

Offence type Number of offences: July 2023 to June 2024 Number of offences: July 2024 to June 2025 % change Violence against the person 53,428 53,086 -6.40 Homicide 18 8 -55.55 Firearm offences 273 168 -38.46 Selected serious offences involving a knife 1,492 1,457 -2.34 Death or serious injury - unlawful driving 18 9 -50 Violence with injury 15,580 15,123 -2.93 Violence without injury 19,029 19,898 +4.56 Stalking and harassment 18,783 18,048 -3.91 Sexual offences 4,719 5,420 +14.85 Robbery 2,044 1,944 -4.89 Theft offences 50,500 46,217 -8.48 Burglary 10,527 9,332 -11.35 Residential burglary 8,041 7,165 -10.89 Non-residential burglary 2,486 2,167 -12.83 Vehicle offences 12,128 11,249 -7.24 Theft from the person 1,096 1,140 +4.01 Bicycle theft 865 828 -4.27 Shoplifting 14,998 14,279 -4.79 Other theft offences 10,886 9,389 -13.75 Criminal damage and arson 15,573 14,416 -7.42 Drug offences 5,042 5,710 +13.24 Possession of weapons offences 2,086 2,130 +2.10 Public order offences 14,201 13,387 -5.73 Miscellaneous crimes 5,008 5,446 +8.74

Crime reports from year ending June 2023, compared with the same period to the year ending June 2025

The comparison with this set of data also reveals a drop in the number of crime reports in most areas.

The crime categories which saw the most significant decrease were once again homicide; death or serious injury - unlawful driving and firearm offences, with a decrease of 52 per cent; 51 per cent and 47 per cent, respectively.

Crime reports from year ending June 2023, compared with the same period to the year ending June 2025 | Adobe

Crime rates rose in just six areas, with the most noteable rises in drug offences, with a 29 per cent rise; sexual offences with a 16 per cent rise and shoplifting with a 24 per cent increase.

A full data table, with categories with crime report increases highlighted in bold, can be found below.

Offence type Number of offences: July 2022 to June 2023 Number of offences: July 2024 to June 2025 % change Violence against the person 57,534 53,086 -7.73 Homicide 17 8 -52.94 Firearm offences 349 168 -51.86 Selected serious offences involving a knife 1,618 1,457 -9.95 Death or serious injury - unlawful driving 17 9 -47.05 Violence with injury 16,643 15,123 -9.13 Violence without injury 20,494 19,898 -2.90 Stalking and harassment 20,363 18,048 -11.36 Sexual offences 4,661 5,420 +16.28 Robbery 1,941 1,944 +0.15 Theft offences 49,865 46,217 -7.31 Burglary 11,497 9,332 -18.83 Residential burglary 8,684 7,165 -17.60 Non-residential burglary 2,813 2,167 -22.96 Vehicle offences 13,065 11,249 -13.89 Theft from the person 1,090 1,140 +4.58 Bicycle theft 932 828 -11.15 Shoplifting 11,432 14,279 +24.90 Other theft offences 11,849 9,389 -20.76 Criminal damage and arson 17,415 14,416 -17.22 Drug offences 4,396 5,710 +29.89 Possession of weapons offences 2,094 2,130 +1.71 Public order offences 17,415 13,387 -23.12 Miscellaneous crimes 5,364 5,446 +1.52

Anyone wishing to report a crime should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

You can also pass information anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers. Call them on the freephone number 0800 555 111 or fill out a secure form on the Crimestoppers website.

No one will know you have contacted them and your details will remain confidential.

Always call 999 in an emergency.