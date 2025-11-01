New figures reveal number of major crimes reported in South Yorkshire - and how they compare to previous years

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 1st Nov 2025, 05:55 GMT
Community Policing
The number of major crimes reported in South Yorkshire has been revealed in newly-released data for the county, which also details how offence rates compare with previous years.

The figures for the South Yorkshire Police force area have been recently released by the Office of National Statistics (ONS), and cover the time period in the year running from July 2024, through to June 2025.

The data features 24 different crime categories, and include the most serious of offences such as killings, which is termed as “homicide” by the ONS, firearm offences and sexual offences.

The figures for the South Yorkshire Police force area have been recently released by the Office of National Statistics (ONS), and cover the time period in the year running from July 2024, through to June 2025 | Adobe

South Yorkshire crime figures for July 2024 - June 2025

Violence against the person: 53,086

Homicide: 8

Firearm offences: 168

Selected serious offences involving a knife: 1,457

Death or serious injury - unlawful driving: 9

Violence with injury: 15,123

Violence without injury: 19,029

Stalking and harassment: 18,783

Sexual offences: 4,719

Robbery: 2,044

Theft offences: 50,500

Burglary: 10,527

Residential burglary: 8,041

Non-residential burglary: 2,486

Vehicle offences: 12,128

Theft from the person: 1,096

Bicycle theft: 865

Shoplifting: 14,998

Other theft offences: 10,886

Criminal damage and arson: 15,573

Drug offences: 5,042

Possession of weapons offences: 2,086

Public order offences: 14,201

Miscellaneous crimes: 5,008

It has also been possible to compare the crime figures for the year to June 2025 with the same period in previous years. With the exception of six crime categories including sexual offences and drug offences there have been notable decreases in the number of crimes reported in South Yorkshire, when compared with both the year to June 2024 and the year to June 2023.

Commenting on the figures, Deputy South Yorkshire Mayor for Policing and Crime, Kilvinder Vigurs, said: “These reductions are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our officers and partners across South Yorkshire. Tackling serious violence and burglary remains a top priority and we are encouraged by the progress made.

“However, we know there is more to do, and we remain committed to building safer communities through proactive policing and strong local partnerships.”

Comparison of South Yorkshire crime rates over the past two years

Crime reports from year ending June 2024, compared with the same period to the year ending June 2025

During this period, there was a decrease in the vast majority of crime categories, most notably for homicide, with a decrease of 55 per cent; 50 per cent fall in death or serious injury - unlawful driving offences and firearm offences with a 38 per cent decrease.

Crime reports from year ending June 2024, compared with the same period to the year ending June 2025placeholder image
Crime reports from year ending June 2024, compared with the same period to the year ending June 2025 | Adobe

Crime reports only increased in six areas, with the most significant rises being: sexual offences, with a rise of 14 per cent - and a 13 per cent increase in drug offences.

A full data table, with categories with crime report increases highlighted in bold, can be found below.

Offence typeNumber of offences: July 2023 to June 2024Number of offences: July 2024 to June 2025% change
Violence against the person53,42853,086-6.40
Homicide188-55.55
Firearm offences273168-38.46
Selected serious offences involving a knife1,4921,457-2.34
Death or serious injury - unlawful driving189-50
Violence with injury15,58015,123-2.93
Violence without injury19,02919,898+4.56
Stalking and harassment18,78318,048-3.91
Sexual offences4,7195,420+14.85
Robbery2,0441,944-4.89
Theft offences50,50046,217-8.48
Burglary10,5279,332-11.35
Residential burglary8,0417,165-10.89
Non-residential burglary2,4862,167-12.83
Vehicle offences12,12811,249-7.24
Theft from the person1,0961,140+4.01
Bicycle theft865828-4.27
Shoplifting14,99814,279-4.79
Other theft offences10,8869,389-13.75
Criminal damage and arson15,57314,416-7.42
Drug offences5,0425,710+13.24
Possession of weapons offences2,0862,130+2.10
Public order offences14,20113,387-5.73
Miscellaneous crimes5,0085,446+8.74

Crime reports from year ending June 2023, compared with the same period to the year ending June 2025

The comparison with this set of data also reveals a drop in the number of crime reports in most areas.

The crime categories which saw the most significant decrease were once again homicide; death or serious injury - unlawful driving and firearm offences, with a decrease of 52 per cent; 51 per cent and 47 per cent, respectively.

Crime reports from year ending June 2023, compared with the same period to the year ending June 2025placeholder image
Crime reports from year ending June 2023, compared with the same period to the year ending June 2025 | Adobe

Crime rates rose in just six areas, with the most noteable rises in drug offences, with a 29 per cent rise; sexual offences with a 16 per cent rise and shoplifting with a 24 per cent increase.

A full data table, with categories with crime report increases highlighted in bold, can be found below.

Offence typeNumber of offences: July 2022 to June 2023Number of offences: July 2024 to June 2025% change
Violence against the person57,53453,086-7.73
Homicide178-52.94
Firearm offences349168-51.86
Selected serious offences involving a knife1,6181,457-9.95
Death or serious injury - unlawful driving179-47.05
Violence with injury16,64315,123-9.13
Violence without injury20,49419,898-2.90
Stalking and harassment20,36318,048-11.36
Sexual offences4,6615,420+16.28
Robbery1,9411,944+0.15
Theft offences49,86546,217-7.31
Burglary11,4979,332-18.83
Residential burglary8,6847,165-17.60
Non-residential burglary2,8132,167-22.96
Vehicle offences13,06511,249-13.89
Theft from the person1,0901,140+4.58
Bicycle theft932828-11.15
Shoplifting11,43214,279+24.90
Other theft offences11,8499,389-20.76
Criminal damage and arson17,41514,416-17.22
Drug offences4,3965,710+29.89
Possession of weapons offences2,0942,130+1.71
Public order offences17,41513,387-23.12
Miscellaneous crimes5,3645,446+1.52

Anyone wishing to report a crime should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

You can also pass information anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers. Call them on the freephone number 0800 555 111 or fill out a secure form on the Crimestoppers website.

No one will know you have contacted them and your details will remain confidential.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

