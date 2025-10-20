Armed police descended on a Sheffield supermarket car park in a pre-planned sting linked to a conspiracy to supply firearms.

Aldi’s St Mary’s Gate supermarket, off Boston Street, was heaving with customers doing their weekly shopping before closing time on Sunday (October 19) when armed police nearby suddenly sprung from unmarked cars .

The pre-planned operation at 1.39pm saw the car park and nearby Hermitage Street suddenly filled with as many as 15 officers, including some in masks and fully kitted armed cops.

Unmarked cars switched on red-and-blue lights, with at least one car also containing police sniffer dogs.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed today that two men, aged 28 and 34, were arrested in the operation and are in custody on suspicion of a conspiracy to supply firearms this afternoon.

One man who police detained was seen bleeding heavily from a wound to his forehead.

A spokesperson said: “At 1.39pm on Sunday (October 19), officers deployed to London Road, Sheffield, on a pre-planned operation.

“A 28-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply firearms. Both men remain in police custody at this time. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Traffic in and out of the busy supermarket car park ground to a near halt as a result.

Several shoppers were unable to reach their cars while officers worked, while Boston Street suffered severe congestion.

More to follow.