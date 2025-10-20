Sheffield cinemas: Scaffolding removed from Showroom after two years
The iconic Showroom Cinema put up scaffolding in November 2022 to prevent pieces of the exterior falling on to pedestrians.
The 1930s former car showroom is made of glazed brick which is cracking, especially on the Shoreham Street side, where the protection was installed.
A spokesperson for the Showroom said they were now using surveys to maintain safety.
They said: “The scaffolding was in place to ensure the safety of passers-by while we carried out essential assessments of the building.
“We’re now able to maintain public safety through regular make-safe surveys, which means the scaffolding has been removed.”
Don’t miss out on the city’s biggest stories with our daily newsletter, which highlights the latest news. From breaking news to crime, business, local politics, sport and more.
The cost of more than two-and-a-half years of scaffolding hire has not been disclosed.
The spokesperson added: “We’re unable to share the cost of the scaffolding as this information is commercially sensitive for both us and the scaffolding company.
“In terms of the building repairs, we’re beginning a feasibility study to scope out the required works and associated costs.”