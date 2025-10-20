Police want to speak to a man after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted while stood in the queue of a Sheffield shop.

The incident reportedly took place at around 6.35pm on July 23, when a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted while she stood in the queue for the till at a shop in the Jordanthorpe Centre, off Dyche Lane.

Police want to speak to this man after a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted while stood in the queue of a shop in Jordanthorpe, Sheffield, at 6.35pm on July 23, 2025. | SYP

Following enquiries, South Yorkshire Police has now released a CCTV image of a man officers want to speak to in connection with the case.

He is described as Asian, with black hair and facial hair, in his late 30s, of an average build, and around 5ft 5ins tall.

Do you recognise this man?

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting investigation number 14/130637/25.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. by calling 0800 555 111.