Officers from the Sheffield North West neighbourhood policing team carried out the raids on the Springvale Walk estate under the code name of Operation Scorpion.

They said they saw significant results, with small quantities of Class B drugs found at one location along with a large electronic scales covered in what they have tested to be cocaine.

Police have raided two houses on the Springvale Walk estate, near Upperthorpe, as part of a drugs operation.

At the second address, they said they found larger amounts of Class B drugs, and recovered scales, burner phones, a knife, grinder and bagged cannabis. Two people were arrested.

The operation also saw six people stopped and searched for drugs on the estate; seven knives recovered and the police Off Road Bike Team assisted with patrols on and around the edge estate, on Tuesday (October 4).

Police also carried out patrols looking for known drug dealers.

