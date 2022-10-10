News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Burglars have targeted these seven Sheffield streets the most - according to latest police data

Statistics have revealed which areas of Sheffield have been worst affected by burglars according to the latest figures.

By Alastair Ulke
Monday, 10th October 2022, 4:45 am

Sheffield saw at least 307 break ins across its four policing districts in August 2022.

While many of these are spread out evenly across the region, some of the city’s busiest roads and the streets branching off them were hit multiple times.

Below are is a gallery of Sheffield’s streets that were most heavily targeted by burglars in August 2022 according to Police.uk.

1. These are the streets in Sheffield that were worst affect by burglary in August 2022

These are the areas of Sheffield worst affected by burglars.

Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales

2. Eccleall Road

There were 14 incidents of burglary reported on or near Ecclesall Road in August 2022.

Photo: alastair Ulke

Photo Sales

3. Arundel Gate

There were 8 incidents of burglary reported near Arundel Gate in August 2022.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. High Street

There were 10 incidents of burglary on or near High Street in August 2022.

Photo: Alastair Ulke

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2