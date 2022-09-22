South Yorkshire Police (SYP) have this afternoon named the man killed in Spring Street, Rotherham, on September 19 as 31-year-old Adam Clapham.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers were called to reports of concern for Adam's welfare at around 10.48am on Monday morning (19 September) in Spring Street.

“Upon arrival, Adam was found unresponsive, and he was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

“Adam's family have released this image of him and continue to be supported by our specially trained officers. They have asked for their privacy to be respected at this extremely difficult time.”

Commenting on the arrests made so far, the SYP spokesperson added: “This morning, a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

“A 31-year-old man, 38-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy who were arrested yesterday (21 September) on suspicion of murder, and a 43-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, all remain in police custody.”

Three people were also arrested on Monday, September 19 on suspicion of murder and later released with no further action to be taken.

Chief Superintendent Laura Koscikiewicz, district commander for Rotherham, said: “We continue to make progress and piece together the circumstances which have led to the tragic death of this young man.

"We have been conducting several enquiries in the surrounding area and there are a small number of scenes in place as our investigations continue.

“Officers remain in the area carrying out patrols. We understand incidents of this nature cause great concern among the local community, and we will remain in your neighbourhoods over the coming days to provide additional reassurance to local residents.

The scene in Spring Street, Rotherham following Adam Clapham's tragic death. Picture: Dean Atkins

“We are still keen to hear from anyone who may hold any information which could help us during our investigation. If you know something, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police via live chat, our online portal or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 256 of 19 September 2022. You can access the online portal and live chat here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.