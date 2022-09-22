HMP Doncaster: Doncaster prison wing sent into lockdown following 'hostage situation' this morning
A Doncaster prison wing was sent into lockdown earlier today, over what has been described as a ‘hostage situation’.
The incident at HMP Doncaster was discussed during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court this morning (Thursday, September 22) for a defendant on remand who was due to remotely attend a sentencing hearing from the prison.
Barrister, Sean Fritchley, told the court that a defendant he represents would be unable to attend the hearing because of a ‘hostage situation’ which meant prisoners on the defendant’s wing were ‘unable’ to be moved.