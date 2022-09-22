The investigation was launched after emergency services were called to Spring Street, Rotherham, at 10.48am on Monday, September 19.

South Yorkshire Police said there had been ‘reports of concern for the welfare of a man’ and when officers arrived a 31-year-old man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

A murder probe has been launched following the death of a 31-year-old man in Spring Street, Rotherham

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three people were arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder and later released with no further action to be taken.

A further four people were arrested yesterday in connection with the investigation, with 31-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy all held on suspicion of murder.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They remained in police custody last night and an update on the progress of the investigation is expected today.

The man whose death triggered the murder probe has not yet been named but his family has been informed of his passing.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Knight, who is leading the investigation, said: “We have been conducting a number of enquiries over the last few days to establish the circumstances surrounding the death. We also have a number of officers patrolling the area to provide further reassurance to local residents.

"We are urging anyone who may have any information, no matter how small, to contact us.”