Spring Street Rotherham: Murder probe continues after death of man, 31, and seven arrests
A murder probe is continuing today after the death of a 31-year-old man and seven arrests so far.
The investigation was launched after emergency services were called to Spring Street, Rotherham, at 10.48am on Monday, September 19.
South Yorkshire Police said there had been ‘reports of concern for the welfare of a man’ and when officers arrived a 31-year-old man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
Three people were arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder and later released with no further action to be taken.
A further four people were arrested yesterday in connection with the investigation, with 31-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy all held on suspicion of murder.
A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
They remained in police custody last night and an update on the progress of the investigation is expected today.
The man whose death triggered the murder probe has not yet been named but his family has been informed of his passing.
Detective Chief Inspector Emma Knight, who is leading the investigation, said: “We have been conducting a number of enquiries over the last few days to establish the circumstances surrounding the death. We also have a number of officers patrolling the area to provide further reassurance to local residents.
"We are urging anyone who may have any information, no matter how small, to contact us.”
Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 256 of September 19 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.