Police in Rotherham have arrested three people on suspicion of murder after a 31-year-old man was found unresponsive on Spring Street.

A 31-year-old man, 38-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy were arrested today, along with another male, aged 43, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 31-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene on Spring Street in Rotherham.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Knight, who is leading the investigation, said: “We have been conducting a number of enquiries over the last few days to establish the circumstances surrounding the death. We also have a number of officers patrolling the area to provide further reassurance to local residents.

"We are urging anyone who may have any information, no matter how small, to contact us.”

Officers were called to Spring Street in Rotherham at around 10.48am on Monday, September 19, after reports of concern for the welfare of a man,

Upon arrival, Police found a 31-year-old man unresponsive and he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people were arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder, but were later released with no further action.

The family of the 31-year-old found on Spring Street have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The four people arrested today remain in police custody.

South Yorkshire Police are asking anyone with information helpful to enquiries get in touch using their live chat, online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 256 of September 19, 2022.