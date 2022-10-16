Over the last 10 years the county has recorded 2.42 speeding offences per thousand people – with only West Yorkshire (4.18) and Merseyside (3.28) recording higher figures among the metropolitan county areas.

The figures are listed by police force areas, based on research by Forbes Advisor, the price comparison and financial guidance website. They are based on figures taken between 2010 and 2020. Over that period, South Yorkshire had a total of 34,310 speeding fines issued.

But it is still well behind many of the non-metrolpolital areas, ranked 26 out of 42, with Lincolnshire (5.43) and South Wales (5.23) listed as the worst offenders.

Kevin Pratt from Forbes Advisor said: “Speeding is dangerous. Roads have speed limits for a reason, and they are limits, not targets. All drivers should stay within the limits to reduce the likelihood of injury-causing and fatal accidents.

“Get caught speeding and, if convicted, you’ll get points on your licence, and these will likely stick for four years. Rack up a total of 12 or more and you could be banned from driving. On top of that, you’ll need to declare your points when applying for or renewing your car insurance, with an increase of around 5 per cent on the cards because you’re now perceived to be a riskier prospect."

“Lincolnshire is a rural county with plenty of long straight A-road that might tempt drivers to put their foot down. But while there are few of us who can honestly say we’ve never bust a speed limit, the less we do it, the better.”