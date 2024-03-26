Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A flat on a Sheffield estate has been 'shut down' by police after complaints of anti-social behaviour.

South Yorkshire Police say they have taken the action at the address in Southey Green after complaints from residents on the estate, with reports of anti-social behaviour and drug use in the area.

There were also complaints of loud music at the property, say officers who worked with other official local organisations to take the action.

Police have 'shut down' a property in Southey Green, Sheffield. Photo: South Yorkshire Police

South Yorkshire Police have issued a statement following the action, which was carried out yesterday (March 25).

They said: "Yesterday (March 25), officers responded to complaints of anti-social behaviour, loud music and drug use at a property in the Southey Green area of Sheffield.

"Officers from the Parson Cross Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) responded quickly by working with partner agencies to get the flat shut down.

"The vulnerable individual living at the property has since been safeguarded and is receiving the appropriate help and support."

PC Zed Gulzar from the NPT said officers had listened to the concerns of local residents and acted on them swiftly and decisively.

He added: "Anti-social behaviour and drug use blights local communities, affects people’s quality of life and in some instances, destroys lives. It will not be tolerated and we will take action.