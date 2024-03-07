Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barnsley Council said the number of reported anti-social behaviour incidents has fallen by eight per cent when compared to last year. From October to December 2023, 76 incidents of anti-social behaviour were reported in the town centre, down from 83 reports in the same period of the previous year.

Councillor Wendy Cain, spokesperson for public health and communities, told yesterday’s (March 7) cabinet meeting that the council has “met some difficult issues in relation to anti-social behaviour, associated with young people in and around the Barnsley Interchange during early evenings”.

