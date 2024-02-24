Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are calling for dashcam footage of drivers using phones after a woman was jailed for a killer crash.

The force wants to ‘create safer roads’ as the number of offences in South Yorkshire continues to soar.

It comes as 21-year-old Molly Mycroft was jailed for nine years for killing Sarah Oliver, aged 20, in a crash on Wheatley Hall Road in Doncaster in 2022. Footage shows Mycroft on her mobile phone prior to the collision and failing to stop at a light that had been on red for six seconds.

Footage shows Molly Mycroft on her mobile phone prior to the crash which killed Sarah Oliver, aged 20.

Last year, more than 800 drivers were caught despite hefty fines and points. The year before, officers handed out 425 fixed penalty notices, Home Office figures show.

Yet police say they are still seeing drivers willing to take the risk. The number of people seriously injured in collisions has risen to about 15 a week. Nine people were killed in South Yorkshire in January and February.

An offence carries a minimum £200 fine and six points on the driver's licence.

Last year, more than 800 drivers were caught phone driving in South Yorkshire, despite hefty fines and penalty points. Pic posed by model.

A spokesperson said: “We know that the majority of the public understand the consequences of people using their mobiles and are against drivers doing so, and that’s why we encourage those who have dashcam footage of drivers using their mobiles to submit it through our online portal, as together we can create safer roads.”

Last year, RAC road safety spokesperson Rod Dennis said it was time to make phone driving “as socially unacceptable as drink-driving."

He added: "Without the dial being turned up on enforcement, there’s every chance we will never bring about the change needed to curb this behaviour.”

Chief Inspector of roads policing in South Yorkshire, Peter Spratt, said: “We are living in an era where people are addicted to their mobile phones, but no text, phone call or social media notification is worth the risk to yourself and other road users.

“Using your mobile phone while driving affects your ability of judgement and reduces your hazard reaction time.