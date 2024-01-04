"We have seen some shocking driving including lorry drivers watching films in their cabs"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Police busted hundreds of drivers for ‘shocking driving’ on the motorway in 2023 and came top of the table in the north.

Operational Support Unit officers logged 568 offences, including truckers driving with their knees, eating and watching films - and scores of people on their phones.

South Yorkshire Police busted hundreds of drivers for ‘shocking driving’ on the motorway in 2023.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greater Manchester Police force was runner up with 443 offences.

Temporary Sergeant Rod McEnery said “anyone can die” on the roads despite everyone thinking ‘it won’t happen to me’.

He added: “We have seen some shocking driving including lorry drivers watching films in their cabs and using their knees to drive while eating.

“We don’t focus our attention on lorry drivers, but it must be acknowledged the greater danger they pose with the size and weight of their vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The cab also gives us an advantage to see inside cars, and we’re never shocked to see many drivers on their mobile phones.

“Everyone has a part to play in keeping our roads safe. Give the road your full attention.”

The unit uses a Highways England unmarked lorry several times a year, he added. It allows offices to see inside the widest range of vehicles.

TS McEnery said: “We’re often given use of the cab for four to five days a time, and as soon as it arrives at the Operational Support Complex, we are out and looking for those who pose a risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We don’t focus our attention on lorry drivers, but it must be acknowledged the greater danger they pose with the size and weight of their vehicles.

“The cab also gives us an advantage to see inside cars, and we’re never shocked to see many drivers on their mobile phones.

“Everyone has a part to play in keeping our roads safe. Give the road your full attention.