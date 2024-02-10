Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nine people have lost their lives during January and February on South Yorkshire roads.

Working alongside South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership, South Yorkshire Police are urging all road users to look out for each other and reduce the risk of being killed or seriously injured on our roads.

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said: “Statistics show that pedestrians are more likely to be involved in a collision in the winter months and of those killed in South Yorkshire, six have been pedestrians.

“Every fatal road traffic collision is unique and while the investigations into the circumstances remain ongoing, we are urging all road users to be vigilant and take action to increase everyone’s safety.

“Road traffic collisions can happen to anyone, anywhere, anytime.”

During the winter months, the weather, combined with darker mornings and evenings, impacts on how visible vulnerable road users are to drivers.

Police advise those who are walking to work, or on the school run with children, should consider wearing bright coloured clothing, walking on the pavements and using dedicated crossings.

Ellie Smart, described as a "loyal" and "vibrant" woman, was one of those who have lost their lives in South Yorkshire this year.

Police said: "If you are crossing a road or carriageway, do not assume a driver has seen you.

"If you are a driver, look out for pedestrians and cyclists and remember to be vigilant for hazards including pedestrians walking out from between parked cars.

"Should a pedestrian end up in the carriageway, do not assume they have seen you and your vehicle.

"As you approach, reduce your speed. If a collision occurs, a pedestrian has a greater chance of survival if the speed is lower. Five miles per hour can be the difference between a one in five chance and one in three chance of survival.

Insp Collings added: “Roads Policing officers have sadly, all too often, seen the devastating consequences road traffic collisions have on everyone involved.

“We are working hard to create safer roads and put drivers who use their mobiles, speed, take risks and commit criminality before the courts. With everyone’s help we can prevent more road deaths and those seriously injured.

“Preventative work cannot be measured but small changes could be the difference between life and death. Please give the road, and your surroundings your full attention.”