Nicola* was left with life-threatening injuries, after her then partner, Michael Jones, subjected her to a terrifying night of violence during which he punched her, attempted to suffocate her with a pillow and forced her to play a sick game of truth or dare at knifepoint, before finally stabbing her. Jones, aged 40, was subsequently charged with, and pleaded guilty to, an offence of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm over the attack, which took place in the early hours of Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

After initially feeling ‘relieved’ that she would not have to endure a jury trial, Nicola was left feeling ‘heartbroken’ and ‘devastated’ when Jones received a significantly lower than expected sentence of six years during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on June 6. However, Nicola’s fight for justice did not end there, and she agreed for the case to be taken to the Court of Appeal, and on October 6 this year, Jones, of Mendip Rise, Brinsworth, Rotherham was brought before the court.

Jones’ initial sentence was quashed under the ‘unduly lenient sentence scheme’, and he was given more time behind bars when he was resentenced to of seven years, six months’ custody, with an extended licence period of three years.

And now, Nicola has been praised for her bravery by Investigating Officer Natalie Duffy, who led the investigation.

Speaking after the hearing, she said: “This was an extremely violent incident in which Jones attacked his victim and left her with serious physical injuries, which led to her spending a considerable amount of time in hospital recovering. I would like to thank the victim for her bravery in supporting our investigation. Whilst the sentence can never undo Jones’ atrocious actions, I welcome the decision to increase his sentence, to better reflect the serious nature of his offences.

“I hope this sentence can help provide his victim with the first steps towards healing.”

IO Duffy added: “If you or a loved one has been affected by domestic abuse, please know that it is not your fault. It is the offender who is to blame. Please know that we are here, we will listen to you and we will do all we can to support you and bring offenders to justice. You can report to us by calling 101, 999 in an emergency or by using our online portal or live chat.”

Commenting on how the original sentence being quashed made her feel, Nicola said: “I felt vindicated. I didn’t feel like three years [the custodial element of Jones’ first sentence] was long enough, but I didn’t know if that was just because it happened to me. But hearing the Court of Appeal judges feel that was correct let me know that my thoughts and feelings were right and should be vindicated.”

Help and support is available for victims and survivors of domestic abuse in Sheffield. Call IDAS on 0808 808 2241.

