Sheffield Crown Court heard on June 6 how Michael Jones, aged 40, struck his partner to the ground, pinned her down and hit and smothered her before subjecting her to a game of “truth-or-dare” and stabbing her.

Prosecuting barrister Kevin Jones said: “He put the knife to her chest and told her they were going to play a game of truth-or-dare. He had the knife and pointed it at her chest.

“He told her he would ask her a question and if she got it right the knife would stay where it was and if she got it wrong he would push it into her.”

Pictured is Michael Jones, aged 40, of Mendip Rise, at Brinsworth, Rotherham, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to six years of custody and made subject to an indefinite restraining order after he pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to his partner.

Barrister Mr Jones added: “He told her he was going to take her upstairs and tie her to the bed because he wanted to stab her in different positions to see which would kill her. At that point she was obviously terrified.”

The complainant’s ordeal began when the defendant had demanded she leave his home, according to barrister Mr Jones, but as she tried to gather her possessions he accused her of stealing his things and struck her to the ground.

Barrister Mr Jones said Michael Jones, of Mendip Rise, Brinsworth, Rotherham, then pinned his partner down and repeatedly slapped and punched her and told her their lives were over and he was going to send her to her deceased mother.

The defendant smothered his partner with a cushion over her face and he only relented when she stopped struggling but as soon as she tried to get free he continued to smother her about five or six times, according to barrister Mr Jones.

Barrister Mr Jones added that after the complainant managed to get up the defendant armed himself with a knife and pushed her back on the floor and put the knife to her chest and explained how they were going to play “truth-or-dare”.

Mr Kevin Jones, prosecuting, said: “She recalls managing to get herself to her feet and asking Mr Jones to let her go and he then thrust the knife into her abdomen stabbing her once. She described falling to the floor bleeding and she asked him to call an ambulance.”

The defendant used his partner’s thumb to unlock her phone to call a friend and ask for help and ambulance paramedics were alerted, according to barrister Mr Jones.

Barrister Mr Jones said the complainant, of Bolton-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, underwent emergency surgery after suffering internal bleeding, cuts and bruises and she needed a blood transfusion.

He added: “It is a stab wound to the stomach that required emergency surgery and the best part of ten days in critical care. It was the Crown say a life-threatening injury.”

The complainant stated that night was the most terrifying experience of her life and every time she looks in a mirror she is confronted by the scars the defendant inflicted upon her.

She added: “I do not sleep because every time I close my eyes I am terrified. It is like it is happening all over again.”

Michael Jones, who has previous convictions including a violent incident against a previous partner, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after the attack on February 8, 2022.

Defence barrister Ian Goldsack said Michael Jones has mental health and alcohol issues which are being addressed with psychological support and medication and he had once tried to take his own life.

Mr Goldsack added: “He recognises it should not have happened and there are lessons he needs to learn and steps he must take to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

He also said Michael Jones is “deeply ashamed and sorry” for the impact of his actions upon the complainant.

The judge, Recorder Dan Kolinsky QC, told Michael Jones: “You put the knife to her and told her you were going to stab her in different positions to see which one would kill her and then you did stab her to the abdomen. This was a horrific assault over a sustained period of time.”