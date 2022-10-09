Michael Jones, of Bolton-upon Dearne, stabbed his partner in the stomach after pinning her down, smothering her and forcing her to play a horrific ‘truth-or-dare’ game at knifepoint.

At the hearing at Sheffield Crown Court in June 2022, prosecuting barrister Kevin Jones said: “He put the knife to her chest and told her they were going to play a game of truth-or-dare. He had the knife and pointed it at her chest.

“He told her he would ask her a question and if she got it right the knife would stay where it was and if she got it wrong he would push it into her.”

Michael Jones, aged 40, of Bolton-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, was given an 'unduly lenient' sentence of six years for stabbing his partner in the stomach in a sick 'truth or dare' game.

The woman’s ordeal began when Jones demanded she leave his house, but as she went to gather her possessions he accused her of stealing his thing.

He beat her repeatedly before smothering her with a cushion before pointing a knife at her.

The prosecutor said: “He told her he was going to take her upstairs and tie her to the bed because he wanted to stab her in different positions to see which would kill her. At that point she was obviously terrified.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman later told police that night was ‘the most terrifying experience of her life’.

Jones, who pleaded guilty to the ordeal and has previous convictions for violence against a partner, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court for six years for wounding.

However, Jones’ sentence has now been increased after the case referred to the Court of Appeal under the ‘Unduly Lenient Sentence’ scheme.

On October 6, the Court found Jones’ original sentence to be unduly lenient and increased it to seven years and six months with an extended licence period of three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the hearing, Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson MP said: “Jones subjected his partner to unimaginable violence, which will have a lasting impact on the victim.”