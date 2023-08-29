Operation Parksafe was launched in Sheffield in June 2022 and has been named as a finalist for a national award.

A South Yorkshire Police operation fighting bad parking in Sheffield has been named as a finalist for a prestigious national award.

Operation Parksafe was introduced by the Sheffield North West Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) in June 2022, after the local community named bad parking as a key priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Op Parksafe provides members of the Sheffield North West community with a dedicated web platform to report local parking offences. Since its launch, over 600 parking reports have been made, with over 80 per cent resulting in enforcement action.

South Yorkshire Police's bad parking operation has made the final for a national award. (Photos courtesy of South Yorkshire Police)

South Yorkshire Police said the operation has also "increased road safety in the local area and improved overall community satisfaction".

Neighbourhood Inspector Kevin Smith, the lead for the operation, will attend the National Problem Solving Conference in October to present the project to the 2023 Tilley Award judging panel.