A woman in her 30s was found dead in a Rawmarsh property on Monday.

Officers were called to The Bridleway in Rawmarsh just after 3.30pm on Monday (August 28) following an alert from Yorkshire Ambulance Service, where a woman in her 30s was found dead inside a property.

Upon officers’ arrival, a man aged 47 and a woman aged 49 were arrested on suspicion of murder. They both remain in police custody.

The woman’s family has been informed and is being supported by officers.

Anyone with information they believe will assist officers with their inquiry is asked to report it online, via live chat or by calling South Yorkshire Police 101 quoting incident number 589 of August 28, 2023.