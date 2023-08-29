Two Sheffield buses will be helping to evacuate injured people

Two buses from Sheffield loaded with medical aid are on their way to war-torn Ukraine.

They set off on the 1,600 mile journey from First South Yorkshire's Olive Grove depot, bound for Kiev and Lviv.

The vehicles were donated by the bus company and fitted out by TM Travel, based in Halfway, which added USB points to charge satnavs, as well as spare parts and fuel.

The buses were loaded up in Plymouth Ukraine Medical Aid Group.

Mercy mission organiser Craig George, of Ukraine UK Aid Volunteer Group, said they would be used by volunteer medics in freshly targeted areas.

He added: "Imagine people living near the frontline and wondering if they are the next target, or shells falling from the sky around them. To see 30 or 40 people being taken out of a village to safety on one of these buses, that is incredible, it will be a lifeline for people.

Zoe Hands, managing director for First South Yorkshire, Manchester, and Midlands said, “We all wish them a safe journey.”