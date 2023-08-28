One of these poor dogs ended up at the shelter after its previous owner passed away while she took him on a walk.

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary is currently caring for more than a dozen dogs - some of which have been in their kennels for months on end.

While they are well looked after, a shelter is no place for a dog, and many end up in one through no fault of their own. It’s about time they had some luck and found a home where they can live out the rest of their days with all the cuddles and treats they want.

If one of the sweet dogs below catches your eye, simply visit thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/ and fill out an application form to register your interest.

You can also support the charity by sending a one-off donation, or by setting up a direct debit payment. Any financial contribution will be put towards the care of each of the following dogs and many more to come while they await their new home.

Meet Rocky! Rocky, a three year old lurcher, had his world turned upside down when his human mum sadly died unexpectedly while on a walk with him. He's described as "a lovely, funny boy who is a pleasure to care for". He loves playtime in the off-lead area and is always excited to see volunteers. He has previously lived with children, but is used to children that visit.

Say hello to Chunk Adorable little Chunk is a small sized terrier cross. He is almost three years old and he is a vocal chap and full of beans. Chunk is small but will need an active home who are keen for some walking adventures and lots of playtime. He could live with dog-savvy children aged 10+. A secure private garden is essential.

Boo! Boo the three-year-old bulldog is very sweet natured and will sit by your side all day given the chance once she warms to you. She has previously been attacked by another dog and is timid of certain breeds. She would benefit from making new canine friends, and from having bulldog-experienced owners. She is more comfortable around women, but could live with teens.