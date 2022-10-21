The 36-year-old PC was arrested on Tuesday, October 19 following a report to the force's Professional Standards Department and a property being attended and searched in Warmsworth, Doncaster.

The officer, who works in Doncaster, has today (Friday, October 21) been suspended from duty and an internal Professional Standards misconduct investigation has been launched alongside the criminal investigation.

The officer has been released under investigation after questioning.

A South Yorkshire Police officer has been suspended after being arrested as part of a drugs probe

Alongside the police officer, a 36-year-old man and 64-year-old man, from Doncaster, were also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a Class B drug and have been released under investigation.

Detective Superintendent Delphine Waring said: “As a force we remain committed to being as open and transparent as possible about our professional standards and these allegations will be thoroughly investigated.

“Any officer involved in criminal activities will be dealt with both internally and externally through the legal system.”