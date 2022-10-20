News you can trust since 1887
Netherthorpe Road: Man 'threatened with crowbar' in terrifying Sheffield petrol station robbery

A man was ‘threatened with a crowbar’ in a terrifying Sheffield petrol station robbery, police have been told.

By David Kessen
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2022, 12:59pm

Officers have today released CCTV pictures of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident, which was reported earlier this month at St Phillips Service Station on Netherthorpe Road.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “It is reported that on Monday October 10 just after 10.30pm, a man threatened a member of staff with a crowbar before taking money. Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries. Do you recognise him?”

Police have today released these CCTV pictures of a man they want to speak to in connection a reported robbert at St Phillips Service Station on Netherthorpe Road, Sheffield

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 1023 of October 10; or online via the police website on thwww.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling 0800 555 111.

