Officers expect a rise in incidents linked to Halloween and Bonfire Night, with concerns over issues such as vandalism and misuse of fireworks over late October and early November, including what is often called Mischief Night on October 30.

Police say they will work with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to take action under a operation they are calling Dark Nights.This will see extra officers on patrol in areas where they expect a rise in criminal and anti-social behaviour.

Police are warning o. f a surge in criminal and antisocial behaviour across Sheffield in the coming weeks – with plans to step up patrols ahead of Mischief Night. File picture shows police on patrol in Sheffield city centre. Picture: Chris Etchells

Chief Inspector Lee Carlson who is leading on the operation said: “We want everybody to enjoy Halloween and Bonfire Night; we know it can be an enjoyable time of the year for most people, but for some the festivities alongside the darker nights can make them feel vulnerable.

“We want you to know that whilst the majority of people will enjoy the period without any issues, the few people that do want to cause a problem will not be tolerated and our extra officers will be there to deal with them. Our neighbourhood officers have already been in schools talking to young people about anti-social behaviour and the effect it can have on people living near them, as well as giving them guidance around keeping safe during dark nights.”

Not all types of anti-social behaviour are dealt with by the police. Some are dealt with by the council.

Who should you call about anti-social behaviour in Sheffield?

Call South Yorkshire Police for complaints about dealing/taking drugs and alcohol in the street, gangs and youths drinking in parks, harassment or intimidation, hoax call to emergency services, lighting of fires, misuse of fireworks, intimidating dogs, nuisance neighbours, prostitution, indecent behaviour and vandalism.

Call Sheffield Council about abandoned vehicles, dead animals, fly posting, fly tipping, graffiti removal, littering, lost or stray dogs, noise nuisance, syringes or needles and waste on land.

You should only call 999 call in an emergency where a crime is in progress, someone suspected of a crime is nearby, when there is danger to life, or when violence is being used or threatened.

If you don’t need an emergency response, call 101 or log onto www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/