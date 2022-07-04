South Yorkshire police officer sacked over use of computer systems and links with suspected criminal

PC Bethany Fuller also lost her job for failing to notify bosses of her association with somebody believed to be involved in criminality.

Following an internal misconduct hearing, PC Fuller was dismissed without notice.

A South Yorkshire police officer has been sacked for using force computer systems for non-policing purposes and failing to declare an acquaintance with a suspected criminal

South Yorkshire Police said: “In September 2021, PC Fuller accessed and interrogated South Yorkshire Police systems for a non- policing purpose.

“Se also failed to notify South Yorkshire Police of an association with someone believed to be involved in criminality.

“The allegations were assessed as amounting to gross misconduct.

“PC 1245 Bethany Fuller appeared at an accelerated misconduct hearing in relation to alleged breaches of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of confidentiality, discreditable conduct, honesty and integrity, and orders and instructions.