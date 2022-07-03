3. Murder

Emar Wiley was just 16 when he stabbed a young dad-of-one to death in Sheffield in July 2019. He received a life sentence for killing Lewis Bagshaw and was initially sent to Wetherby Young Offender Institute in West Yorkshire. But just two months after being sentenced and ordered to spend a least 16 years behind bars, he stabbed a prison officer. Wiley, formerly of Mason Lathe Road, Shiregreen, had extra time added onto his sentence. Wiley stabbed Lewis twice in his chest in an attack on Piper Crescent. Lewis collapsed and died a short time later. Wiley had attacked Lewis’ dad two months earlier and left him with a fractured skull. When Wiley and Lewis’ paths crossed, there was a confrontation and violence flared. Wiley chased Lewis and plunged a knife into him.

Photo: SYP