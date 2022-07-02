Emergency services were called at 4.23am this morning (Saturday July 2) to reports that a man was seriously injured on South Parade in Doncaster city centre.

The man, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after South Yorkshire death this morning. File picture of police van

Formal identification of the victim is yet to take place.

A 38-year-old man from Doncaster has this evening been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer, leading the investigation, said: “There will be an increased police presence in Doncaster town centre this weekend as our investigation continues. Officers remain at the scene and are carrying out additional patrols as they conduct their enquiries.

“We know incidents of this nature are a cause of concern for our communities, and I would urge members of the public to please speak to our officers - they are there to support you.

“The investigation is at an early stage and we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the town centre in the early hours of this morning who might have witnessed what happened.

“If you were in the area at the time, if you saw what happened or if you think you may have mobile, CCTV or dashcam footage, please call 101 quoting incident number 175 of 2 July.