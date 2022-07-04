South Yorkshire Police concerned for missing man not seen for two days

A police search has been mounted for a missing South Yorkshire man now seen for two days.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 4th July 2022, 6:29 am
Updated Monday, 4th July 2022, 6:29 am

The missing 58-year-old, named only as David, was last seen in Laughton, Rotherham, at around 5.30pm on Saturday, July 2.

He is known to frequent the Dinnington and Thurcroft areas of Rotherham.

Missing man David was last seen in Laughton on Saturday, July 2

South Yorkshire Police officers are urging anyone who has seen him to get in touch.

Call the force on 101 with details of possible sightings.