The missing 58-year-old, named only as David, was last seen in Laughton, Rotherham, at around 5.30pm on Saturday, July 2.
He is known to frequent the Dinnington and Thurcroft areas of Rotherham.
South Yorkshire Police officers are urging anyone who has seen him to get in touch.
Call the force on 101 with details of possible sightings.