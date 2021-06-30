South Yorkshire Police issue appeal for help after disappearance of woman

A police search has been mounted for a missing woman not seen for two days.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 8:51 am

Bridie Jordan, aged 29, was last seen on Studmoor Road, Kimberworth, Rotherham, at around 7.15pm on Monday.

She is white, between 5ft 1ins and 5ft 3ins, of a large build and has medium length, brown hair, which is going grey and is normally tied up.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Have you seen Bridie? Do you know where she might be?”

Bridie Jordan has been reported missing

Call 101 and quote incident 483 of June 29.

