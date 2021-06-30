South Yorkshire Police issue appeal for help after disappearance of woman

Bridie Jordan, aged 29, was last seen on Studmoor Road, Kimberworth, Rotherham, at around 7.15pm on Monday.

She is white, between 5ft 1ins and 5ft 3ins, of a large build and has medium length, brown hair, which is going grey and is normally tied up.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Have you seen Bridie? Do you know where she might be?”

Bridie Jordan has been reported missing