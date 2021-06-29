Man denies murder after brother found stabbed to death outside flat on Sheffield estate

Sheffield Crown Court has heard during an on-going trial how Thamraze Khan, aged 31, of Club Garden Road, near Sharrow, Sheffield, is accused of murdering his 28-year-old brother Kamran Khan.

Police had been called to a property on Club Garden Road just after 2am, on November 15, 2020, after Kamran Khan was found with serious injuries on a landing outside the defendant’s flat by a neighbour, according to the court.

Prosecuting barrister Samuel Green QC said another neighbour had also heard shouting and arguing from the communal walkway just outside the block of flats in which the defendant lived.

Pictured is deceased Kamran Kahn, who died aged 28, after he was found with a fatal stab wound at a property on Club Garden Road, Highfield, Sheffield, near Sharrow, on November 15, 2020.

Mr Green QC added: “Police officers attended at the scene shortly after 2am. One of them performed CPR on Kamran Khan but to no avail.

"An ambulance arrived and the police were informed that Kamran Khan was dead.”

A taxi-driver had previously picked up the brothers at Low Edges Drive, Sheffield, where they had been drinking alcohol, according to Mr Green, and they were dropped off at Club Garden Road before Kamran Khan was found fatally injured.

Mr Green added: “Officers entered the defendant’s flat by force, after knocking the front door produced no response. There were blood stains throughout the property.”

Pictured is Sheffield Crown Court.

The defendant pointed out a broken vodka bottle on the floor of the flat, according to Mr Green, and said he had broken it in the hallway in his hand.

Mr Green said Thamraze Khan was arrested on suspicion of committing murder and he asked if his brother had been stabbed and told police he had been arguing with him and he did not know where he had gone.

Police recovered a long, blood-stained, black-handled knife from a bedroom doorway, according to Mr Green.

Professor Philip Lumb, a Home Office registered forensic pathologist, established the cause of Kamran Khan’s death was a stab wound to the back of the chest penetrating the thick bone of the spinal column and the left lung.

Kamran Khan had also been stabbed through his right armpit, according to Mr Green, and this injury was consistent with being a defensive wound.

The defendant gave no comment answers to police during interviews but he told police he had cut his hand on broken glass when he had been taking rubbish to a bin.

Forensic scientist Dr Gemma Escott, who examined blood-staining in and around the defendant’s flat, suggested Kamran Khan was injured in the defendant’s living room during a possible struggle.

She added the knife had blood stains suggesting highly-likely matches to Kamran Khan and Thamraze Khan which indicated the knife had been used to inflict the injuries to Kamran Khan and the knife had been handled by the defendant.

Dr Escott stated there was nothing to suggest there had been any involvement by a third party in the incident.

Mr Green also said Thamraze Khan had been subject to a previous police investigation in 2018 when he had been suspected of stabbing Kamran Khan in the back.