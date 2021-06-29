Drugs worth £40,000, weapons and cars seized in police operation in Sheffield

The Darnall and Tinsley neighbourhood policing team raided a property under the Misuse of Drugs Act and found a £40,000 stash of cannabis as well as a number of weapons.

They also seized two high-value vehicles and made five arrests.

