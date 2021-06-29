Drugs worth £40,000, weapons and cars seized in police operation in Sheffield
Drugs worth £40,000, weapons and cars were seized in a police operation in Sheffield yesterday.
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 1:54 pm
The Darnall and Tinsley neighbourhood policing team raided a property under the Misuse of Drugs Act and found a £40,000 stash of cannabis as well as a number of weapons.
They also seized two high-value vehicles and made five arrests.
Two high value vehicles were seized.
Five arrests were made.
Anyone with information about those involved in the drugs trade in Sheffield should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.