Kavan Brissett, aged 21, was knifed when violence flared on a car park in Upperthorpe on August 14, 2018

Medics battled at the scene to save him and he underwent emergency surgery but despite their efforts he could not be saved and died four days later.

Four Sheffield men were recently sentenced for conspiracy to supply drugs on the night of the stabbing, with the knife attack said to have occurred during a drug deal they played a part in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kavan Brissett was stabbed to death in Sheffield

But nobody has yet been charged with Kavan’s murder and detectives investigating the stabbing believe that tracking down wanted man Ahmed Farrah could be key to cracking the case.

Farrah, who is also known as Reggie, sought medical treatment at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital on the night of the murder and the following day.

He is believed to have been injured in the same incident as Kavan but never came forward to tell detectives what happened despite repeated appeals.

He was last seen in Cardiff the month after Kavan’s death.

In a Facebook post, Kavan’s mum, Emma Hamilton, expressed frustration at South Yorkshire Police for allowing Farrah to go to ground, suggesting he may now be abroad.

She said: “Police too laid back. I believe it’s their fault he evaded arrest and got out of the country when his name was floating around on 15th/16th August.”

“Why didn’t they go arrest him as a point of interest regardless of it being hearsay at that point and rule him out of investigation?”

She added: “This could already been resolved many years ago.”

She said her life has ‘changed forever’ since the loss of her beloved son.

Emma also said she suspects those close to Farrah ‘know exactly where he is’.

A £5,000 Crimestoppers reward for information leading to the arrest of Farrah failed to tempt people to come forward.

Anyone with information about the murder should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.