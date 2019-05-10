A shooting at a London mosque has been condemned by South Yorkshire Police.

A gun was fired outside a mosque in east London during Ramadan prayers last night.

The incident at the Seven Kings Masjid in Ilford was reported to emergency services at 10.45pm yesterday.

No injuries or damage were caused and the Met said the incident is not being treated as terror related.

It is believed that a blank-firing handgun was used during the incident.

No arrests have yet been made.

In a Facebook post, the Rotherham Central neighbourhood policing team said: “We condemn the incident last night at a mosque on High Road in Seven King and our thoughts and well wishes are with the communities impacted.

“At this time there is no information to indicate any risk to our Muslim community.

“Police officers, PCSO’s will continue to patrol Mosques especially around Ramadan as part of our ongoing plan to support our communities.

“Please do not be alarmed if you see any of our team. If anyone does have any concerns please report them immediately through 999 for emergencies or 101 for non-emergencies.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “I am in close contact with the Met Police Commissioner about this incident at Seven Kings Mosque, and relieved to hear that nobody was injured.

“Everyone should be free to practice their faith free from danger and fear. An increased police presence remains on the scene.”